HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new sketch of a person of interest wanted for a 2021 homicide in Hanford has been released by investigators.

According to the police department, on July 11, 2021, officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Davis Street in Hanford for a report of a stranded vehicle in the middle of the road facing southbound on 11th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the driver of the vehicle identified as 18-year-old William Bernabe who sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds that later claimed his life.

Detectives say they have received information that indicated a subject similar in appearance to the sketch displayed below that may have been involved with Bernabe’s homicide.

Person of Interest – Hanford Police Department

In April, Hanford police officers released information about a vehicle of interest displayed below and the last three numbers of the license plate that, according to officials, are ‘331.’

Vehicle of Interest – Hanford Police Department

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle and its occupants on the night of the homicide.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.