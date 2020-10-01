Sign honoring two killed in the line of duty is defaced in Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Tulare County’s sheriff is speaking out after someone defaced a sign dedicated to two fallen members of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says hateful, anti-police rhetoric was spray-painted on a sign dedicated to 52-year-old Deputy Scott Ballantyne and 45-year-old civilian pilot James Chavez.

Ballantyne and Chavez were both were killed when the Sheriff’s Office plane they were in crashed near Lake Success on Feb. 10, 2016. They were trying to help deputies search for a suspect who was wanted for brandishing a firearm.

Detectives are currently looking for those responsible for defacing the sign.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.