VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A shooting near three Visalia schools is under investigation, the Visalia Police Department announced Tuesday.

Visalia Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 a.m. in the area of Goshen Avenue and Mooney Boulevard where shots fired were reported. Officers say when they checked the area, they found shell casings near Houston Avenue and Woodland Street.

Green Acres Middle School, Sequoia High School, and Creekside Community School were put on a “Shelter in Place” as a precaution.

The Visalia Police Department says the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department.