Shots fired in a Walmart parking lot in Tulare, no injuries reported, police say

TULARE, California (KGPE) – No injuries reported after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot in Tulare late Thursday, according to police.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the store on Prosperity Avenue and Hillman Street. Officers confirm that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

According to police, multiple callers reported shots fired both inside the store and in the parking lot. Officers arrived to clear the scene and discovered several store employees and customers in locked rooms.

Investigators confirm that the shooting was in the parking lot outside and one person was targeted, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.