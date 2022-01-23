Shots fired during party at Clovis short-term rental home, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating a shooting that broke out during a party at a short-term rental home on Friday night, according to Clovis Police Department officials.

Just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Antonio Drive near Ashlan and Peach avenues regarding multiple shots fired.

In a Facebook post, the Clovis Police Department wrote that officers found over 40 people “at a home where a party had been occurring at an Airbnb.”

An Airbnb spokesperson has since clarified “While this home is listed on Airbnb, we are able to confirm that there was no Airbnb reservation during the night of the incident.”

According to officials, multiple people were seen running and driving away from the area after the incident occurred.

Detectives at the scene say a K9 officer and drone were used for initial investigation and officers worked to interview witnesses, “to piece together the details about what happened.”

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident and police are currently searching for a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Clovis Police Department Crime Tipline at (559) 324-2459. Anonymous tips may also be sent through the Clovis Police app.

Editor’s Note: A press release from the Clovis Police Department stated that the party was taking place at an Airbnb rental. It has since been clarified by an Airbnb spokesperson that the home had not been reserved through Airbnb the night of the party.