FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were reportedly fired at Roeding Park Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7:00 p.m. they received calls about a physical disturbance inside Roeding Park and shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted several people involved in the incident and a person who had a handgun. Some of them said a person fired a gun in the air to break up a physical fight.

Police say they followed a truck away from the park that witnesses said was involved in the incident. The man in the passenger seat threw a handgun and was arrested while police determine his involvement.

Authorities say a while after they received the first calls, a man with gunshot wounds to his legs showed up at the hospital.

Officers say they believe he was injured during the incident at the park, but are working to confirm that.