MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two people were shot at in Le Grand.

Officials say at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday deputies responded to Jefferson Street and Santa Fe Avenue in Le Grand for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say they learned two people were working on a car when the two men allegedly drove over to them and attempted to steal the car they were working on.

According to investigators a physical fight ensued, and the two suspects began to shoot at the victims as they fled the area. The victims were not injured by gunfire.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, the Merced Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472.