Shots fired at a home while celebrating birthday party, two detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Shots fired toward a Fresno birthday party Wednesday night is under investigation, according to police.

Authorities say they received a call of multiple shots being fired into a home in the area of Walnut and Garrett avenues at around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were able to pull over a vehicle leaving the scene. Police say they were able to detain a man and a passenger inside the vehicle.

Police say it is unknown if the man and the passenger were involved with the shooting. A gun was also found inside the vehicle.

Lt. Andre Benson with the Fresno Police Department says there were people in the back and the front yard of the home celebrating a birthday party when the shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

