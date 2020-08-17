Shot fired through window of Fresno Police cruiser

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are searching an area of central Fresno after a patrol car was hit by gunfire early Monday morning.

Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. of a person in the road near Shields and Cedar avenues and the person fired one round at the caller.

When officers arrived and started searching the area the suspect fired at the patrol car, the bullet went through the passenger side window through the front windshield of a Fresno Police Sergeants window, according to police.

A Fresno Police SWAT team is searching the area for the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

