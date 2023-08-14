CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five suspects were detained after police say they lit rugs on fire at the Kohls in Clovis as a distraction in order to steal from the store on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the 911 call was made around 2:15 p.m. by staff inside Kohls. One of the suspects allegedly lit bathroom rugs on fire inside the store at Sierra Vista Mall and then fled the scene. The value of the items stolen was around $500.

A total of five suspects were involved and all have been detained, according to the Clovis Police Department. Four of the suspects were arrested at a gas station at Clovis Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue; the fifth was found hiding in the mall, officers say.

Of the five suspects, four were women and one was a male under the age of 18.

The fire was put out by employees – and the Clovis Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

The fire is said to have caused only minimal damage inside the store. The identity of the suspects is yet to be officially released.