FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was shot Friday morning in southeast Fresno after police say a group was drinking – and recklessly playing with a firearm at the same time.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. 200 block of W. Eden Avenue in southwest Fresno.

Police say when officers arrived they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officials say the boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the incident took place when a group of men was gathering in a garage at the location. The men were drinking and playing with a firearm before it went off and struck the victim.

Police say they do not know who fired the gun. The weapon in question has still not been recovered.

The victim’s brother was arrested at the scene after police say he bit and struck officers. The officers were taken to a local hospital.