FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim at an apartment complex near Cedar and Home avenues around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators said the victim had injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police say they are searching for the suspect. It’s unknown if the shooting is gang-related.