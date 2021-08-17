Shooting suspects arrested with guns while allegedly en-route to commit another crime, police say

The Fresno Police Department says an assault rifle was found inside of a car as officers arrested four shooting suspects.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple gang members suspected of shootings throughout Fresno were arrested as they were allegedly on their way to commit another crime, according to the Fresno Police Department.

During an ongoing investigation into several shootings, officers say they identified four Fresno gang members and associates as suspects – and a car that was believed to have been involved in the crimes.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers tracked down the car near Shaw and Fresno avenues and pulled it over. As officers were trying to speak with the occupants, police say the driver tried to escape by ramming the car into a patrol vehicle. The officer inside of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

More officers arrived soon after and were able to stop the car and take the driver and passengers into custody. Police say one person was found with a loaded firearm in his waistband after he got out of the car.

While making the arrests, officers say they spotted an assault rifle and a ski mask in the back of the car and a loaded handgun on the front floorboard.

Police say the four men were most likely on their way to commit another shooting when they were arrested.

Officers believe there may be more guns inside of the car but they are waiting on a search warrant before they are able to fully search the car.

The names of the suspects who were arrested have not been released at this time. Authorities have not yet specified which shootings the men are suspected of committing.