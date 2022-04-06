FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting suspect was found and arrested in Fresno with a loaded gun and hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills, according to police.

On March 24, around 5:00 p.m. officers say they responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of North Cedar Avenue. Officers say they were able to determine that 22-year-old Kevin Leon had shot someone.

On April 5, detectives say they arrested Leon outside his apartment. Leon was found with a loaded firearm, according to police. Several hundred pills believed by police to be fentanyl pills were found during a warranted search of Leon’s apartment.

Leon was booked for charges related to the shooting, as well as narcotics-related charges according to police.