Shooting suspect arrested after crashing into stop sign, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Fresno was arrested after police say he crashed into a stop sign.

Officers say 57-year-old Archie Byrd, who was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in September, was seen on Saturday in the area of Jensen and Elm avenues. Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle Byrd was driving but he did not do so and the suspect eventually crashed into a stop sign and a wrought iron fence in the area of California Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Detectives say Byrd was wanted for a shooting on Sept. 1 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Byrd was later booked into Fresno County Jail.