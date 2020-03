FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A shooting investigation is getting underway near Downtown Fresno after officers say a suspect was shot.

The call went out Tuesday afternoon sending officers to the area of E. Grant Avenue and N. Valeria Street.

The suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.