Shooting of 15-year-old in Fresno involved this car, police say. Do you know who was driving it?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with Fresno Police Department are searching for a vehicle they say is involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old in the city on Thursday.

The appeal for information was posted to the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page on Friday.

Officers say they received multiple calls for service early Thursday morning, in the area of Herndon and Polk avenues with reports of multiple shots being fire. Detectives learned two residences and a vehicle were struck during a shooting. A 15-year-old boy was later dropped off at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and upper leg.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who can identify the vehicle or its driver, is asked to contact detectives Rudy Montoya at 559-621-2442, or Detective Ruben Torres at 559-621-2423.