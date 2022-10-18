Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.