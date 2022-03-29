PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot in north Porterville on Tuesday evening, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting near Pioneer Avenue, west of Highway 65.

During the investigation, officers say they found two gunshot victims who were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say there will be road closures in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Porterville Police at (559) 782-7400.