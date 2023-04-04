TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County deputies are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash Tuesday evening in Orosi.

Officials say just after 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Avenue 127 and Road 406 following a report about a shooting that resulted in a car crash. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man who was shot.

The man has been transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation and officials are asking anyone wishing to provide information on this case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.