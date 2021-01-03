Shooting kills one at southwest Fresno motel, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed at a motel in southwest Fresno Saturday evening, investigators say.

Police responded to a call of gunshots at the Days Inn at Jensen avenue and Second street in Fresno at around 5:30 P.M. Saturday. When officers arrived they found a male in his early 30s suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives say that the victim was inside the upstairs room at the motel when he was struck with gunfire from downstairs in the parking lot. Police say the room was targeted by the shooter. There was also a woman in that hotel room, but she was not hurt.

There were multiple witnesses and police say there are cameras in the area, but at this time there is no suspect information available.

This is Fresno’s third homicide of the year.