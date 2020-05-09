Shooting kills 27-year-old trying to flee argument, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Fresno which officers say started as an argument between a group of men Friday evening.

According to Fresno Police, the incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the area of Fairmont and Holt Avenues in northwest Fresno.

Officers say the argument escalated and one of the people in the group pulled out a gun. The victim attempted to flee the scene and run to his home nearby, but the suspect opened fire and shot the victim multiple times.

The unidentified 27-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

