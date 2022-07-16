FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the River Park Shopping Center on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the shopping center after it was reported that shots had been fired near Famous Footwear.

When officers arrived, they located spent shell casings in the roadway near the business but didn’t find anyone who had been shot.

Officers went door-to-door to all of the businesses in the shopping center and confirmed that nobody had been injured in the shooting.

While investigating, officers say they learned that there had been an argument between two groups leading up to the gunfire. At some point, officers say a man pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

Those involved in the shooting had already left the area before officers arrived. A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

All of the shops within the shopping center have since reopened for business.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.