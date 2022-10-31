VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the victim was inside the home when someone shot into it.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Kalender at (559) 713-4156.