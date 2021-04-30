Shooting inside Fresno Thai restaurant puts 1 in the hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting inside a Thai restaurant in Fresno put a man in the hospital Friday evening.

The shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. inside the business at First Street and Normal Avenue.

Police say two Hispanic men in their 20s got into an altercation inside the Thai Phuket restaurant. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times. The victim was taken to the hosptial.

Officers add that the suspect fled before they arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.