Shooting inside Fresno Thai restaurant puts 1 in the hospital

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting inside Fresno Thai restaurant puts 1 in the hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting inside a Thai restaurant in Fresno put a man in the hospital Friday evening.

The shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. inside the business at First Street and Normal Avenue.

Police say two Hispanic men in their 20s got into an altercation inside the Thai Phuket restaurant. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times. The victim was taken to the hosptial.

Officers add that the suspect fled before they arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com