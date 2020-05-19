Shooting in Visalia investigated as attempted homicide, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight in Visalia Monday escalated into a shooting and put a victim in the hospital, according to police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Linwood Street and Riggin Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress. Shortly afterwards an additional report was received about a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police Detective Morgantini on 559-713-4101 or the Anonymous Tip Line on 559-713-4738.

