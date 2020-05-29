Shooting in San Joaquin is the second at same intersection in 48 hours

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE) — Deputies responded to a shooting in San Joaquin Thursday, the second shooting in that location in 48 hours, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place at 6th and Nevada Streets, the same location as Tuesday night’s shooting.

One victim was transported to a hospital. Investigators are working to establish what happened.

City of San Joaquin experiencing second shooting in 48 hours. It's located in the same spot as Tuesday night, 6th & Nevada Streets. One victim transported to the hospital. @FresnoSheriff deputies on scene investigating. Submit tips to @ValleyCrimeStop 559-498-7867. pic.twitter.com/Sr3GetoYfE — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) May 29, 2020

