Shooting in San Joaquin is the second at same intersection in 48 hours

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE) — Deputies responded to a shooting in San Joaquin Thursday, the second shooting in that location in 48 hours, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place at 6th and Nevada Streets, the same location as Tuesday night’s shooting.
One victim was transported to a hospital. Investigators are working to establish what happened.
This story will be updated.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.