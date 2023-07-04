MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating what led to a late-night shooting that left a male and female victim injured and abandoned at a local hospital.

Officers say the shooting happened around midnight in the area of West 27th and K Street.

The male and female victims were dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds and their conditions are unknown at this time, officials say.

Officers say there are no suspects at this time and an investigation is ongoing.