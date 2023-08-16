KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in custody after fleeing the scene of a shooting into a person’s leg in Kings County on Sunday, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, August 13, at approximately 4:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Hanford Armona Road, just outside Lemoore, to investigate a shooting.

The reporting party told officials he was shot in the lower leg by a family member, later identified as 25-year-old Juan Perez Garcia.

The reporting party stated that Garcia left running from the residence shortly after the shooting.

As deputies began to set up a perimeter around the area, a deputy says they spotted Garcia running toward an old wooden barn.

A Kings County K-9 deputy, Miko, located Garcia hiding under a large broken-down truck. Miko then dove under the truck, bit Juan, and he was eventually pulled out and placed under arrest.

Officials say Juan was seen by ambulance personnel and transported to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during his capture.

Detectives learned that the victim had confronted Garcia over his alleged illegal drug use at the home. Officials say Garcia argued with the victim, pulled out a .22 caliber revolver, and shot the victim in the lower leg. The victim and Garcia struggled over the revolver and the victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Garcia.

The victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Officials say Garcia had prior convictions for vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and violating a protective order.

Officials say Garcia was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an executive officer, and delaying an officer. The Kings County District Attorney’s Office also issued additional charges related to his prior strike of attempted robbery. His bail is currently set at $235,000.