TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in front of an elementary school on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:00 p.m, deputies were called out to Avenue 332 and Road 160 after it was reported that shots had been fired in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that the drivers of two cars had shot at each other in the roadway.

Investigators said that no shots were fired at the school and that all students and staff are safe. The campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Detectives are still at the scene looking for evidence tied to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.