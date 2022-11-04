HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least one person was injured when gunfire broke out during a Halloween party over the weekend, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called out to the area Rodgers Road and 11th Avenue after several people called 911 to report that four to five people had possibly been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 100 people at a Halloween party that was taking place.

Investigators said several people had left the party after the shooting, but the homeowner had stayed and was cooperative with officers.

Officers said they found one person who was shot during the party getting treatment at a local hospital. Officials have not confirmed how many people were actually shot at the home.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and detectives are still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Smith (559) 585-4725.