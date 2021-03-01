Shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves one dead

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

Police say they got a call around 4 a.m. near Pierce and Alta avenues for a shooting at an apartment complex. When officers arrived they found a wounded man lying on the grass.

Neighbors told police they heard two men argue, a gunshot and glass breaking, then a car speeding away. Police have no suspect.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

