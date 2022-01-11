Shooting at Clovis smoke shop, police on scene

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clovis police are investigating a shooting near Shaw and Fowler Avenues on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (KSEE/KGPE photo)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting at a smoke shop Tuesday night is under investigation by Clovis police officers.

Police said they received 9-1-1 calls around 6:30 p.m. for a possible shooting at the Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes shop on Shaw and Fowler avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, no information has been provided on their condition.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect and were unable to provide any information on them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 04 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am