FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting at a Fresno park on Friday, according to police.

Officers say the shooting was reported around 5:00 p.m. at Radio Park in the area of First Street and Clinton Avenue. Callers told police that a man was shooting at people in the area.

Officers arrived to find one victim of a shooting, described as a white man in his 30s. He was taken to the hospital and his current status is not known. Witnesses say there was a disturbance earlier in the day – leading to the suspect coming back to the park with a gun and shooting at those involved in the disturbance.

Officers say the suspect later fled the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been announced at this time.