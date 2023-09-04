CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Clovis are searching for information following a shooting at a bar in the city late Saturday night.

According to the Clovis Police Department, officers responded at around midnight to the Hook and Ladder bar at Shaw Avenue and Willow Avenue for a report of shots being fired in the parking lot.

Officers say no injuries were reported, but one shell casing was found on the ground. Video from the scene shows multiple police vehicles at the business – as well as two ambulances leaving the premises.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.