Sheriff’s office releases footage from Wasco standoff that killed 5 including deputy

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- On Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office released video of the July officer-involved shooting that left five dead, including 35-year-old Deputy Phillip Campas.

The hours-long standoff involved 41-year-old Jose Ramirez Jr.

Body cameras, surveillance videos, and 9-1-1 calls documented the horrific events.

Sheriffs deputies arrive at a house in Wasco and are fired on by Ramirez Jr.

Additional units arrive, not knowing Ramirez Jr. had already killed his wife and two sons. One of those murders was caught on a neighbor’s camera.

Then dispatch begins to receive numerous calls from inside the house.

“Jose? Why do you need an ambulance?”

“Because my son is on the floor,” one call said.

As SWAT teams tried to approach the house, they are again fired on and returned fire.

“Officer down!” and gunfire are heard on a body camera.

Two deputies were struck. One, later identified as Campas died. He was a marine and five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s office.

The murders sparked community-wide mourning and outrage toward the domestic violence-related shootings.

“Not on my watch anymore. Not on our watch we don’t let this happen,” one man said at a rally.

After a more than five hour standoff Ramirez Jr. emerged with an assault rifle and handgun and attempted to climb on his roof.

Officers opened fire, killing him, putting an end to a day of terror and forever changing the lives of those who knew Campas, Vivian Ramirez, Angel Ramirez and Jose Ramirez III.

“I was preparing myself if he doesn’t make it to be strong for him and the last thing he said to me was ‘I love you,'” Sarai Ramirez, Ramirez III’s wife said.

The critical incident review board found officers acted within policy for this officer-involved shooting.