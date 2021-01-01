Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery, shooting outside Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say at around 4:15 p.m, the victim went to a home near Church and Valentine avenues telling the owner to call the police. The man was bleeding, but wouldn’t elaborate on what happened.

Deputies say information eventually came from the victim saying someone shot at him as he was near Valentine Market. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are searching for evidence and suspect(s) description.