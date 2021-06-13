Sheriff’s Office investigates Parlier shooting, Parlier PD chief speaks out

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE) – A man has died and another critically injured after a shooting in Parlier early Sunday. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 a.m., Parlier police were dispatched to the 13000 block of Ninth Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two men in their 50s and 60s who had been shot.

This is Parlier’s second homicide of the year, and it’s unclear if the shooter or victims were residents of the neighborhood.

“The shooting occured in the street and partially in the driveway of one of these residences,” said Sgt. Preston Little with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. ‘The only information we’re giving at this time about the suspects is that they did flee in a vehicle.”

Preston also says detectives are not releasing additional information at this time because of the early stages of the investigation.

David Cerda is the chief of Parlier’s police department. He says this latest crime comes at the same time of a troubling trend his officers are seeing.

“Over the course of a month or six weeks, we’ve actually confiscated about a dozen guns, and most of those guns are ghost guns,” Cerda said.

Ghost guns according to Cerda are guns that don’t have any serial numbers or legal registration to any owners. Parlier’s first homicide about a month ago was a similar situation: a double shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured. Cerda says this is unusual, but not permanent.

“We haven’t seen a spike in crime like this in maybe five or six years,” Cerda said. “Over the last six weeks we have seen above average spike in crime but it’s nothing that I haven’t seen before.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward or contact crime stoppers.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.