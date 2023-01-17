TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery.

Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but deputies are looking for the suspect involved.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery they are asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.