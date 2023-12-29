FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile suspect of the 911 “violent call” from Wednesday evening lied when reporting his parents’ death, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27 around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff John Zanoni says 911 operators got a disturbing call from Dunlap Road in Miramonte.

“The caller was a 14-year-old boy. Who said that someone had broken into his house and attacked his mom, his dad, and his sister.”

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the boy’s mother, 37-year-old Se Vang, and his father 37-year-old Lue Yang dead inside the house, along with the suspect’s 11-year-old sister, who was seriously injured.

“He said the intruder then fled the scene in a pickup truck,” Zanoni added, retelling the teen’s story.

But Zanoni says investigators would soon learn there was never a pickup truck. Or an intruder.

“They began to learn of inconsistencies in the story from the 14-year-old boy,” he said.

Investigators now believe the 14-year-old boy attacked his mom, dad- and sister with multiple weapons. The 11-year-old sister was taken to CRMC with serious injuries, but Zanoni says she is expected to survive.

He’s now facing two murder charges and an attempted murder charge. Zanoni says his younger 7-year-old brother was also home at the time of the attack but wasn’t hurt. He’s now being taken care of by other family members, and the 14-year-old suspect has been booked into juvenile hall.

On Friday, detectives were still seen outside the home. During Friday’s press conference, Zanoni says they are searching for as much evidence as possible, including all of the weapons used in the crime.

“The investigation will be now to search for any and all possible weapons that could have been used in the commission of this crime, to do follow up to make sure that what we have as far as evidence is consistent to as far as what we’ve received to the other family members who were there,” he said.

However, Zanoni says they will not be releasing how the parents died just yet.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says they’re also not releasing the 911 call, as it is now part of the investigation.

Now, detectives are left trying to figure out the motive.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the action by their other sibling,” Zanoni said.

The suspect’s booking photo and name will not be released due to his age.

