Sheriff: Hanford man breaks victim’s jaw with punches, forces jaw to be wired shut

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford man was arrested on multiple charges after breaking another man’s jaw with multiple punches, forcing their jaw to be wired shut and forcing a standoff between deputies before surrendering, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 8800 Carolyn St. April 10 in Hanford for an assault investigation, said Cmdr. David Dodd. A 39-year-old man was found lying in the middle of the road with injuries to his face.

The man told deputies he was confronted by two men and was punched an unknown amount of times.

(Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for treatment, Dodd said. His jaw was broken in multiple places and required his jaw to be wired shut.

Detectives identified the suspect as Lawrence Andrews, 40, who had warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication, deputies said.

Detectives tried to contact Andrews Thursday at a residence in the area of 8500 Curtis St. around 3:15 p.m. in Hanford.

He ran out of the residence, into the backyard, then back into the residence after noticing detectives behind the residence and refused to come out, Dodd said.

Detectives requested the help of deputies, Sheriff’s Office SWAT and crisis negotiators while a search warrant was written for the residence and signed by a judge.

Andrews and deputies were in a standoff until negotiators convinced him to surrender to the SWAT team, Dodd said.

Andrews was arrested and booked in the Kings County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer on top of the previous assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication charges.

