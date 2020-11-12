Sharp drop in Fresno shootings following gang crackdown, police say

Crime

Violence rising in Fresno, one former gang member says seclusion is making things worse

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police report Thursday that the number of shootings in the city dropped by nearly half – compared to the 30 days prior to the department’s recent gang operation.

According to a statement from Deputy Chief Mark Salazar, there were 99 shootings before the start of the gang operation, and after four straight weeks of the gang operation, there were 50 shootings.

There has also been a 50% decline in the number of murders when compared to the month prior to the gang operation.

The department adds that they will continue to focus on gangs causing violent crime.

