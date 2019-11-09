Sexually violent predator might be released into Merced County

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A sexually violent predator from Ventura County may be released into Merced County, according to authorities.

The Merced County District Attorney is alerting the Merced community that the department of state hospitals may release Ross Wollschlager into their neighborhood and be monitored for just one year – he would then be eligible for full release from supervision to live unmonitored in the community.

A hearing is scheduled in Ventura County on Nov. 13 to consider where to release him. Merced is one of eight counties that’s being decided on.

Wollschlager was convicted of rape by force, rape by false pretenses and lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old child. He served a 13 year and 8 month sentence.

Hearing information is below:

November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Ventura County Superior Court – Dept.13

Case Number 2013032632

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura CA 93009

If you want to voice your opinion, you can do one or more of the following:

• Submit a letter or message by email to: Travis.Colby@countyofmerced.com

• Mail a letter to: Merced County District Attorney’s Office ATTN: DDA Travis Colby re: SVP Wollschlager 550 W. Main Street, Merced, CA 95340

