CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former correctional officer who worked for the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) is being investigated by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) following allegations of sexual misconduct against incarcerated women.

The investigation is being referred to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the CDCR in July 2022 Gregory Rodriguez the investigation started by the Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) and the CCWF Investigative Services Unit after discovering information that suggested Rodriguez’s sexual misconduct between him and incarcerated women at CCWF.

“The department resolutely condemns any staff member, especially a peace officer, who violates their oath and shatters the trust of the public.” Jeff Macomber – CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber

Official reports say CDCR has identified more than 22 potential victims and has worked closely with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

“That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position and once my investigative team uncovered his wrongdoing, I referred it to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution. We look forward to him being held accountable to the furthest extent of the law.” Warden Mike Pallares –CCWF

Officials say Rodriguez began his career with CDCR as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center on July 22, 1995, and graduated the same year in September, working as a correctional officer from then until August 2022 when he retired from state service after being approached by internal affairs investigators.