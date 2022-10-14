CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 71-year-old registered sex offender was arrested on Wednesday after witnesses say he was watching women in a Clovis parking lot, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say on Wednesday, officers received a call reporting suspicious activity occurring at a parking lot around Clovis and Shaw avenues.

According to the report, a suspicious man was sitting in his truck, apparently watching women, officers located the truck and contacted the driver identified as 71-year-old John Grimes, who according to police records is a sex offender registered in Fresno.

During the investigation, officers say they learned that Grimes had been living in Clovis and did a follow-up at a residence near Barstow and Minnewawa avenues. Authorities say it was determined that Grimes had been living in a vehicle at the residence for four years – while registering in Fresno as a transient.

Grimes was arrested for a felony violation of his sex offender registration requirements and booked into the Fresno County Jail.