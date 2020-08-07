Sex offender arrested after failing to register new address in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A registered Fresno sex offender was arrested Thursday for failing to notify law enforcement of his new address, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were looking for 60-year-old Ricardo Pedro Bojorquez as he was no longer living at his registered address and failed to register a new address.

Authorities say Bojorquez was convicted of sexual battery since being released from prison in 1999. Since then, he was required to register each year as a sex offender.

Bojorquez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

