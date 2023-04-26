FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 42-year-old deputy is facing criminal charges after allegedly contacting a minor for sexual purposes, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 42-year-old Francisco “Frank” Perez. This includes a felony charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime and a misdemeanor charge of annoying a minor.

Prosecutors say they received a report on March 30 detailing allegations that, in late 2022, Perez engaged in inappropriate behavior with a girl under the age of 18.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are not disclosing any specific details to protect the victim’s privacy, but they say there is no evidence to show anything physical took place between Perez and the teen girl.

After the allegations were made, an investigation was launched and Perez was placed on paid administrative leave at the time. Perez has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail and his bail has been set at $20,000.

Charges filed by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office include felony distributing or showing pornography to a minor and misdemeanor annoying, molesting any child under 18 years of age.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.