Several vehicles cited on Father’s Day in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several vehicles were stopped on Sunday night on suspicion of a series of automobile-related offenses, according to the Fresno Police Department on Monday.

According to a social media post from the Fresno Police Department, several vehicles were stopped, cited, and towed for 30 days on suspicion of an exhibition of speed, reckless driving, and modified smog devices.

Officers say the modified smog devices were referred to a State Referee for inspection and sign-off.

The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that participating in sideshows and reckless driving is illegal and will not be tolerated in the city.