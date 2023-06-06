REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several shots were fired in different areas of Reedley, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night.

The Reedley Police Department and The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

There are three crime scene locations in Reedley, the first one is at Justine in Springfield, the second one is on East and Springfield less than a quarter of a mile down, and the third scene is at Evening Glow and Lingo just North of the Oaks gas station.

The area from the River Land Apartments is completely shut down.

The number of victims is still unknown at the time. This is an ongoing investigation.