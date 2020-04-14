Several Fresno Police officers injured fighting man waving machete

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Several Fresno Police officers were hurt attempting to arrest a man after he waved a machete and threatened several people in Fresno, police say.

Police said 33-year-old Yanko Her threatened workers and waved a machete and accused a supervisor of killing his wife at a lumber yard on south Elm Avenue Tuesday morning.

When Police arrived, Her drove away so officers followed him to a dead-end near Thomas and Glenn avenues.

Police said the suspect took off and tried to get inside a house then put his hands up and followed police commands when police say Her then fought officers injuring several of them.

Jeff LaBlue, Fresno Police public information officer said, “It took more than 5 officers to get the suspect in custody. We were forced to use a taser on him and he was finally subdued.”

One officer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, the suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Police said they found a machete in his car and say he has prior weapons offense they haven’t been able to question him about his wife.

